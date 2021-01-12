Our celebrations won't be the same without Alexis Baking Company

Apricot Pistachio, Blum's Coffee Crunch Cake, Strawberry Cream Cake, or Chocolate Carmel Cake, which cake is the best? The debate is now over at our house with the closing of ABC, Alexis Baking Company, in Napa, the latest victim of 2020. Our celebrations (weddings and birthdays) will not be the same without the crowning glory of an ABC cake.

The hamburger from the cafe was the best in the world, according to the hamburger aficionado in our household. He has visited all 50 states and 43 countries, and if there is a hamburger on the menu, he will order it. How could you go wrong at ABC when you started with a freshly cooked bun baked on the premises?