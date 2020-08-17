Our election with the Us and the Them

Adolf Hitler with Joseph Goebbels, who was the German Nazi Reich Minister of Propaganda, were masters creating and defining the Us and Them. Historically the defining of the German people vs. the Jews. Their political propaganda machine had German people believing that they were Arian children truly of the Volk, the Us, and the Jewish people whom follow the Hebrew faith, as the Them. Endlessly they gave out false narrative spewing out racial interpretations, objectification and lies. With the SPD, the KPD, the Brown Shirts and Black Shirts purge, history tells us were it went and the insanity of the Us versus the Them. A short and epic ending of the Thousand-Year Reich.

Recently, racial broadcasts and racial interruption at the school board meeting in Napa have stirred up my commentary. Nobody has immunity to racism. That’s our other infection that has occurred in these times.

The Us and the Them formula enables everyone to be a racist. For if in your mind you look upon a person or a people defining the Them, separate to you and not of the same, then you are the Us and they are Them. Today, with these racial public moments it could be anyone, including either side of the Us and Them making broadcasts to sway public thought to either opposing position.