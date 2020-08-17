Our election with the Us and the Them

Here we are in the pandemic struggling through many diverse functions that we all have to submit too with knowledge that our common freedom as we know it has been challenged in these days.
As I am a child of the '60s, I personally believed I would not see so many political protests again as I have seen in these times. Importantly many of the recent political shout outs have an edge of racism, the vocal point being offered.
Nationally we see amongst the many and continuing reports of infection rates, COVID-19 deaths, protests across the country for Black Lives Matter, removal of Confederate statues, police reductions and now military tech style enforcement officers protecting Federal buildings in autonomous cities.
I say: Where did our democracy go? My Come Together sense has left the building.
As we move to the election, I offer that there is one thing to see, look at and to consider, racism. Today’s newest cliche’ term to roll off tongue’s like water. Spoken like a swear word with the projected skyward finger or the point of a finger. It’s alive.
For a few years while attending SSU, I was honored to work at the Holocaust Studies Center videoing and archiving Auschwitz-Birkenau survivors, becoming friends and learning of their great knowledge in understanding racism. Racism is defined through the four pillars of racism. The Us the Them with Hate and Ignorance. The Us vs. Them, defining two separate sides opposed to each other with Hate fueling Ignorance and Ignorance fueling Hate.
Adolf Hitler with Joseph Goebbels, who was the German Nazi Reich Minister of Propaganda, were masters creating and defining the Us and Them. Historically the defining of the German people vs. the Jews. Their political propaganda machine had German people believing that they were Arian children truly of the Volk, the Us, and the Jewish people whom follow the Hebrew faith, as the Them. Endlessly they gave out false narrative spewing out racial interpretations, objectification and lies. With the SPD, the KPD, the Brown Shirts and Black Shirts purge, history tells us were it went and the insanity of the Us versus the Them. A short and epic ending of the Thousand-Year Reich.
Recently, racial broadcasts and racial interruption at the school board meeting in Napa have stirred up my commentary. Nobody has immunity to racism. That’s our other infection that has occurred in these times.
The Us and the Them formula enables everyone to be a racist. For if in your mind you look upon a person or a people defining the Them, separate to you and not of the same, then you are the Us and they are Them. Today, with these racial public moments it could be anyone, including either side of the Us and Them making broadcasts to sway public thought to either opposing position.
Putting that aside, there is something more concerning with some of our political leaders and governmental servants. Starting with the unified school board succumbing to the racially fueled Us and Them mascot issue. Allowing a questionable group of individuals to come forward making comment, abandoning history and known facts, misrepresenting Native American culture and making a mockery of the board’s service to our community. Viewing some of the board members in comment after the recent Legacy Youth vote, it was clear to me there was no change for the Us and Them thoughts still coexisting in their heads in concern of whom they represented.
One board member will not seek re-election but others will, and please consider their oath to the Constitution. And who you vote for.
Unfortunately, the 200 documents that I recovered from Dr. Sweeney’s mascot dilemma paper work showed the board was not alone in their thinking.
These documents are county officials and administrative officers many of them all making comment about Doris Gentry’s show that featured the early '60s alumni. In those many emails it was very clear that the county of Napa and the school board got swallowed right into the racial Us and Them mindset. Making comment of how the older 1960s Napanee were the Them, racists.
My friends who survived Auschwitz understood that there were no righteous sides in the Us and the Them. That either side was opposed with persecution. And to adopt that thinking from either side was to be a racist yourself fueling Hate and Ignorance leading to violence.
In discussions, one of my friends remarked that he always believed there was only himself and God. Sophie remarked that Fascism was a realty, however Nazism was a state of mind.
Dalton J. Piercey
Napa
