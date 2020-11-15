Our kids need to move ahead with life

Please understand my passion for our youth of Napa County. My letter comes to you as a 5th generation Napan, a teacher and as a mother.
I cannot express my gratitude for your hard work over the last 7-8 months. This year has been atrocious in all senses of what we know about general comforts of “normal” life. I cannot even grasp an understanding of the difficult decisions you have had to make or approve. I am sure you are overworked and underpaid. I am sure you see the harm that COVID has caused in our community. I am sure you have heard the stories of the impacts it has had. It must be heart-wrenching for you.
I would like you to hear what I know. These examples of what I know is based on my experience as a teacher of teens for 20 years and as a mother of 18 years. I know that our children are suffering unimaginable loss because of COVID. They have seen sickness and even some have seen death in their families. I know our children have seen financial burdens because of COVID. They feel the stress, they feel the concerns of what is next, they hear the conversations from their families, they see the impact.
A huge and impactful burden they bear is the social impact. The brain of a young person, especially that of 10-15-year-olds, is changing dramatically, so much that it can be compared to the changes of that of a newborn baby.
Think of all the things a baby learns -- sight, sound, touch, reaction, personal connection etc. A teen’s brain is learning so much, they are developing the identity of who they are, they are developing connections to social groups, they are developing decision making and loads of other critical aspects of being a human. It is ingrained in our DNA as humans to have connections.
Our young people are losing valuable time in developing the neural connections in their brains that train them how to socialize and engage. These processes of neural connections are supposed to happen at certain times in their lives. If it does not happen, their brains become altered. I have an insane fear for our teens that they are losing their connections and that this impact will not allow them to develop connections later in their life.
As we began school this year via Zoom there has been a definite loss of connection. The kids are not engaged, they do not respond, they are not mentally present. Our D and F rate is up near 30%-40%. If you have truly sat in on a Zoom school session from a regular education class (not honors or AP) you can see the disconnect. Teachers are doing everything humanly possible to help these kids interact because we are on the front lines and see the huge changes in them.
Now we have entered Phase 2 for part-time school. It is heartbreaking to see. The kids are walking around like zombies. We have given them little for 7-8 months. You can see the detrimental effects already in their characteristics. They are pale and almost emotionless. I am used to seeing vibrant faces, hearing laughter, watching harmless roughhousing, seeing the excitement in their eyes. In the last two weeks, I have seen detached and cold humans. I see distant, blank stares. I see unemotional teenagers.
In the work I have asked them to return, I read about their feelings of isolation, of stress, and of anxiety. I read of their longing to be with their friends, to interact, to engage with their former social groups.
Our California teens and our Napa teens are losing friends who choose to move to other states because life is beginning to resume in those other states. They see on TV and other media that teens are playing sports and getting to experience being a fan in the stands with friends. They see so many activities going on and this makes them feel even more isolated and alone. COVID is in every state so why are we choosing to stay in some sort of lockdown when others are choosing to move ahead with life. Our kids need to move ahead with life too.
Our children are dramatically changing. Yes we fear COVID, but what I also fear is the slow change of disconnect with our current generation of teens. They will be forever changed and not for the good. I beg of you to understand that I am not being dramatic in my experiences of what I see from our teens. It is true and real. Our teens need their activities back, they need their band, their dance, their sports, their connections.
Please do something before it is too late for this generation
Kim Whipple
Napa
