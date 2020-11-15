Our kids need to move ahead with life

Please understand my passion for our youth of Napa County. My letter comes to you as a 5th generation Napan, a teacher and as a mother.

I cannot express my gratitude for your hard work over the last 7-8 months. This year has been atrocious in all senses of what we know about general comforts of “normal” life. I cannot even grasp an understanding of the difficult decisions you have had to make or approve. I am sure you are overworked and underpaid. I am sure you see the harm that COVID has caused in our community. I am sure you have heard the stories of the impacts it has had. It must be heart-wrenching for you.

I would like you to hear what I know. These examples of what I know is based on my experience as a teacher of teens for 20 years and as a mother of 18 years. I know that our children are suffering unimaginable loss because of COVID. They have seen sickness and even some have seen death in their families. I know our children have seen financial burdens because of COVID. They feel the stress, they feel the concerns of what is next, they hear the conversations from their families, they see the impact.

A huge and impactful burden they bear is the social impact. The brain of a young person, especially that of 10-15-year-olds, is changing dramatically, so much that it can be compared to the changes of that of a newborn baby.