Our leaders need to model good behavior

I am writing this, my first ever letter to the editor, to express my deep concerns about one of the candidates for mayor of the city of Napa. Ms. Doris Gentry has consistently and persistently refused to wear a mask when in public, nor has she practiced social distancing as required. Wearing a mask works to protect oneself and others from becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus. Together masking and social distancing have been and will continue to be effective in slowing the spread of the pandemic in our community.
Regardless of whether it is a political statement or a “personal choice,” refusing to wear a mask during this pandemic demonstrates a blatant disregard for the health of others. For a public official to do so runs counter to the most basic responsibility of any government – to protect the health and safety of the public. If you want to make a political statement wear a hat, post a sign, or attend a protest, don’t risk infecting others. And none of us has the right to make a personal choice that puts others at risk of injury or death. That’s why we have drunk driving laws and why we require children to ride in safety seats in cars. You may have right to get drunk and drive into a tree on your own property, you do not have a right to drive drunk and risk others on city streets.
Ms. Gentry’s decision to flout the coronavirus control measures mandated at both the state and local level and in the face of the clear and present danger the pandemic poses to the public’s health, does not bode well for decisions she may make in the future regarding other public health dangers that may less obvious and the solutions to which may also not be politically convenient.
The mayor of the city of Napa sits at the top of the city’s government structure. The mayor not only leads the City Council in its deliberations, s/he represents the city at all public functions (Charter of the city of Napa). In short, the mayor is the face of city government to the public and should model the behavior expected of all of us, including complying with laws and mandates, even when they are uncomfortable and even when we may not agree with them.
I have not decided yet who I will vote for as mayor. I do know that, as a health professional, I will be voting for someone who will make decisions on behalf of the city that are based on facts, someone who values our health and safety over politics.
Dr. Karen Smith
Napa
