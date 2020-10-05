Our leaders need to model good behavior

I am writing this, my first ever letter to the editor, to express my deep concerns about one of the candidates for mayor of the city of Napa. Ms. Doris Gentry has consistently and persistently refused to wear a mask when in public, nor has she practiced social distancing as required. Wearing a mask works to protect oneself and others from becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus. Together masking and social distancing have been and will continue to be effective in slowing the spread of the pandemic in our community.

Regardless of whether it is a political statement or a “personal choice,” refusing to wear a mask during this pandemic demonstrates a blatant disregard for the health of others. For a public official to do so runs counter to the most basic responsibility of any government – to protect the health and safety of the public. If you want to make a political statement wear a hat, post a sign, or attend a protest, don’t risk infecting others. And none of us has the right to make a personal choice that puts others at risk of injury or death. That’s why we have drunk driving laws and why we require children to ride in safety seats in cars. You may have right to get drunk and drive into a tree on your own property, you do not have a right to drive drunk and risk others on city streets.