Our Napa parks are wonderful. Let’s make them Better

My wife Sue and I hike in the Napa parks at least twice a week. Our new favorite park is Moore Creek, which offers trails for all skill levels. Bothe and Skyline are next on on our list, with Mount St. Helena reserved for our big hikes.

My family was fortunate to work with the Sonoma Open Space District back in 1996 when we sold part of our family ranch. That land is now part of 7,800 contiguous acres of protected lands above Napa Valley. These lands protect wildlife corridors, build resiliency to wild fires and help fight climate change. In fact, the Nuns fire was stopped at our ranch before it could move into the Spring Mountain area in 2017.

Most of this protected land is in Sonoma County because for 30 years, Sonoma has had a program exactly like the program we could create in Napa by passing Measure K. Marin also has exactly the same kind of program.

Isn’t it time to create a similar program right here in Napa to preserve our community’s precious resources and not just for today, but for residents of Napa far into the future? That's why my family supports Measure K. And I hope you will too.

Jim Perry

Napa

