Our restaurants need us now

I write to you on behalf of my friends, family, neighbors, clients, and associates who are what makes up the local restaurant community. As I am sure you have heard, they are in dire need of our support.
The restaurant industry has historically operated on thin margins. Those crazy enough to go into the industry do it for their love of community, their love for serving smiles and creating fond experiences for their guests, their love for their employees. The staff at the restaurants are like a family, supporting each other through life’s challenges. It makes a decent living, but nobody is getting rich. The current events, thanks to COVID, have been extremely brutal and left so many wondering how we will get through this. Every extra cost has to be cut to make sure that they can make it through the next few months, which means people are losing their jobs.
Most restaurants have a cycle. In that cycle, there are months when business is booming, tourists are visiting, bills are being paid, and reserves are being stored away. As the months turn cold, the tourists fade, sales tend to slow and the stream of income seems to dissipate. 2020 never provided a busy season to catch up let alone build any reserves. The PPP loans and the EIDL loans only offered enough support for a few months.
Our local restaurants have served our community for years, providing more than just a plate of food. They provide a place to celebrate life’s most cherished events, a place to bond with family and friends, a place to strengthen lasting relationships and to build on new found love. Restaurants are a place of happiness and comfort. They have a significant place in our lives.
Restaurant owners have been doing their best for months to keep their doors open and their employees employed. They know that staying open means employees and vendors being able to feed their families, but time is running out. If we want to continue to have these places to celebrate our accomplishments, decompress and de-stress when life has just been hard, then they need us now.
Here are a few ways in which we can help:
1. Purchasing gift cards;
2. Ordering ToGo (Please order directly from their websites as the third-party apps cost them a fortune in commissions);
3. Buy merchandise from your favorite restaurants;
4. Donate to an organization feeding front-line workers and partnering with local restaurants;
5. Contact your local representatives and ask them for their help. We have a draft letter on our FaceBook page you can print and send or you can make your own;
6. Reach out to your favorite restaurants and ask them how you can help.
Our restaurants need us now and we will need them in the future. Let’s make sure they are still there to serve us.
Amber León
Napa