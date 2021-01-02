Our restaurants need us now

I write to you on behalf of my friends, family, neighbors, clients, and associates who are what makes up the local restaurant community. As I am sure you have heard, they are in dire need of our support.

The restaurant industry has historically operated on thin margins. Those crazy enough to go into the industry do it for their love of community, their love for serving smiles and creating fond experiences for their guests, their love for their employees. The staff at the restaurants are like a family, supporting each other through life’s challenges. It makes a decent living, but nobody is getting rich. The current events, thanks to COVID, have been extremely brutal and left so many wondering how we will get through this. Every extra cost has to be cut to make sure that they can make it through the next few months, which means people are losing their jobs.

Most restaurants have a cycle. In that cycle, there are months when business is booming, tourists are visiting, bills are being paid, and reserves are being stored away. As the months turn cold, the tourists fade, sales tend to slow and the stream of income seems to dissipate. 2020 never provided a busy season to catch up let alone build any reserves. The PPP loans and the EIDL loans only offered enough support for a few months.