Did you know that every time you buy a plastic bottle of water or anything else that is single-use plastic you are affecting the environment in a really bad way? It is easy to just use a reusable water bottle, which also holds up a lot better than a normal plastic bottle.
And the plastic bottle was only one example of all the really bad things we use. There are other examples like cigarettes. For one, they are bad for you and they release a terrible smell. For two, I often notice that when I'm walking around, I see cigarette butts all over the place even right in front of a trash can but not in the trash can. And I’ve had to clean them up on trash walks at the park.
My photo represents the rebellious side of teenagers. By sometimes breaking rules, we get the feeling of power and freedom back.
There's also plastic bags. As well as not being good to the environment, plastic bags are rapidly making sea turtles go extinct because sea turtles normally eat jellyfish, which look very close to plastic bags and so the sea turtles mistake the plastic bag as their favorite food, jellyfish.
Now there are lots of other bad things that we do that we should not but let's think about the positive stuff and talk about solutions to this mess. First, when you go to the grocery store, if you can, bring your own reusable bag (cloth) so that you won't have to use a wasteful bag. You can also try to stop smoking for a while (if you smoke) then you will affect the environment in a good way. If you use plastic bottles, try using a reusable bottle.
You have free articles remaining.
In conclusion, now you may know more about our terrible habits and how to prevent them.
Kairi Fleming
3rd grade
Pueblo Vista Elementary