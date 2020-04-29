Our very stable genius

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Last week, President Trump, who has referred to himself as a very stable genius, mused that since sanitizer was so effective on the skin, maybe it could be injected or put into the body in some other form.

He suggested that maybe that could be looked into.

The following day, he claimed he was being sarcastic, and speaking to reporters. No one who watched that sequence could possibly believe he wasn't suggesting to his health experts to follow up on his thoughts.

In less than two minutes, Mr. Trump proved beyond any doubt the saying: The difference between genius and stupidity, is that genius has a limit.

Charles Hall

Napa