Our veterans need us now

Napa County is indebted to our veterans. They have earned our support with the sacrifices they have made to keep our country safe. They need us now.

Our Veterans Service Officers have reported that well over half of the veterans they come in contact with do not know that they are entitled to veteran's benefits. That single message tells us that the national epidemic of veteran suicides (approximately 22 per day) might be mitigated if help is delivered effectively and in a timely manner. The most impaired are most frequently isolated. We need your help.

We at the Napa County Veterans Commission need your help to reach county veterans to determine their needs and prioritize the delivery of services.

We have developed a simple survey to assist us in that task and we need your help in disseminating it. The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/2021NapaCountyVeteransCommissionStratPlan or by contacting the Veterans Service Office at (707) 253-4009.

We believe a veteran-friendly community approach is the best way to make Napa County stronger. Please disseminate this survey within your agency or organization and send it to every veteran that you know.