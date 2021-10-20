Our water security as a whole, not as a part

In 1624 John Donne wrote “No man is an island,” thus making him one of the world’s first published systems theorists. Yet, despite its origins long ago, and its demonstrated usefulness in helping us to come to a proper understanding of so much, the notion of “systems” is too often overlooked in our analyses. We fail to see the interconnectedness of things, or worse, we ignore it. This is certainly the case in the approach of the county of Napa, which chooses to ignore the reality of the water system as a whole, as it attempts to plan for ongoing sustainability of valley subbasin groundwater resources in the county.

The subbasin is, for all practical purposes, the floor of the Napa Valley north of the city of Napa. The Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP), required by the state, will be determined by the county Board of Supervisors acting on the recommendations of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan Advisory Committee (GSPAC). Ostensibly the GSPAC represents a cross-section of water stakeholders in the county yet there is a notable lack of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) representation together with a very heavy winery representation. But I digress.