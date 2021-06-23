Our water situation is dire - take it seriously

Napa County, we’re running out of water. Fast.
While I’m wary of throwing around words like “crisis” and “emergency” as we just now emerge from a year of dealing with COVID-19, it is critical that everyone understands the severity of the current drought conditions in Napa County.
The Bell Canyon Reservoir serving the city of St. Helena has been hovering around 40% capacity for months. St. Helena has been in a Phase II Water Shortage Emergency since last October. A few weeks ago, Gov. Newsom declared a drought-related state of emergency for the county of Napa.
Unfortunately, our current predicament is not an aberration -- extended drought is the new normal. Climate change is resulting in smaller, shorter-lived snowpacks and higher levels of evaporation, both of which reduce the availability of water for a given level of precipitation. Global climate change is causing emergency conditions in communities around the world, and we must now take steps at every level of government to keep our communities resilient. For all of us in Napa County that means conserving water not just now, during our water emergency, but from now on.
At the city of St. Helena, we approved an upgrade to our wastewater treatment facility that will enable us to recycle significant amounts of water for irrigation. We are continuing to build out this sustainable infrastructure by installing “purple pipes” in all-new public works and development projects to boost the usage of treated, recycled water.
We also are focused on maintaining the highest levels of water quality possible. As reservoir levels continue to drop, the water tends to develop taste and odor issues. We need additional investments in our treatment and delivery systems to ensure that residents have clean and odor-free water to drink.
While the city does its part, it is also time for us residents to step up to the plate.
We all know how to save water. We’ve heard it and told our kids a million times: turn the faucet off while you’re brushing your teeth or doing anything other than what is needed and take shorter showers. While these may seem like cliches, we should never forget the power of collective action to address problems.
There are also many creative steps you can take beyond simple changes in our daily routines.
If you have some food coloring in the kitchen or your crafts kit, you can place a few drops in your toilet tank to check for leaks. If the water in the bowl begins to change color, you know you have a leak that needs attention. And while you’re at it, be sure to check faucets and pipes for leaks. For those who have not already done so, please consider switching out high-flow showerheads for low-flow alternatives.
Drought-tolerant native plants are ideal for your landscaping, but regardless of what you have now, please consider saving recycled water with buckets for vegetable gardens and drought-sensitive perennials. For lawns, sad thought it may be, yellow is the new green.
Perhaps the simplest of all, make sure you have a full load before running your dishwasher or washing machine. Eliminating partial loads from your routine could save hundreds of gallons of water a week.
Funding is available to help offset the cost of transitioning to water-wise practices at home and work. The city of St. Helena has several rebates available to help cover the costs of “water-wise” projects. You could be eligible for $300 for every toilet you retrofit, $100 for a rainwater harvesting system, and $1.50 for every square foot of grass you convert to more sustainable landscaping.
It may be another tough year ahead of us. Yet if the past year proved anything, it showed that we live in a community willing to come together and make sacrifices for our common good.
If we can make it through a global pandemic, we can overcome the challenge of this drought. When we do, our region will be a better place for it.
Check out the week in cartoons
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Anna Chouteau is a member of the St. Helena City Council. She was recently appointed by her colleagues to the newly formed Water Advisory Council to help spearhead the city’s response to the ongoing drought emergency in Napa County.