Our water situation is dire - take it seriously

We also are focused on maintaining the highest levels of water quality possible. As reservoir levels continue to drop, the water tends to develop taste and odor issues. We need additional investments in our treatment and delivery systems to ensure that residents have clean and odor-free water to drink.

While the city does its part, it is also time for us residents to step up to the plate.

We all know how to save water. We’ve heard it and told our kids a million times: turn the faucet off while you’re brushing your teeth or doing anything other than what is needed and take shorter showers. While these may seem like cliches, we should never forget the power of collective action to address problems.

There are also many creative steps you can take beyond simple changes in our daily routines.

If you have some food coloring in the kitchen or your crafts kit, you can place a few drops in your toilet tank to check for leaks. If the water in the bowl begins to change color, you know you have a leak that needs attention. And while you’re at it, be sure to check faucets and pipes for leaks. For those who have not already done so, please consider switching out high-flow showerheads for low-flow alternatives.