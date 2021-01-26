In a letter you printed on Jan. 22 the writer referred to Donald Trump as "...a mean-spirited, insecure little man..." On Jan. 21, a Press Democrat article from The New York Times used a quote from CNN's Dana Bash regarding Trump's exit extravaganza: "He looks small. He just looks like a small man."

For me, that is four known recent instances of the public use of a common expression of scorn and contempt. It is a thoughtless way of reinforcing the unjustified bias every short man lives with for a lifetime. Our words do matter.

Norine Moses

Calistoga

