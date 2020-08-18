You have permission to edit this article.
Outdoor service rules make no sense

On July 1, the state ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) stated: “All ABC-licensed businesses whose licenses permit on-premises consumption of alcoholic beverages must immediately discontinue all indoor operations."

In addition, all breweries, distilleries, bars and clubs must discontinue all outdoor operations, unless they operate a restaurant on the licensed premises (either by way of a bona fide eating place on the premises or through the use of a bona fide meal provider pursuant to prior Relief issued by the Department).”

No chips, cheese and crackers, or appetizers are allowed, originally the ABC did not consider sandwiches or salads as a substantial meal but now they are.

I do not know about you, but I don’t order a half of chicken or a 10-ounce steak, with mashed potatoes, side salad and garlic bread for lunch. How do they get to decide what a meal is?

For some reason, wineries, which originally were not allowed to pour wine without food, now are allowed. Maybe the wine industry has some pull with the state government?

So, let’s get this straight. Restaurants can serve food and alcohol outdoors. Wineries can serve wine outdoors without food. Bars, downtown tasting rooms, breweries, clubs, and wine/beer lounges, that have outdoor seating with social distancing cannot serve alcohol without a meal. Am I missing something?

Jeff Yates

Napa

