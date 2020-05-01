Overzealous parking enforcement

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Citizens of Napa, there is an alarming trend of Napa profiteering during our time of crisis.

Many citizens have noticed there absolutely no parking available near our place of residence. As citizens of the U.S./California/Napa County/ Napa we need a break.

We are getting ticket for parking illegally in area where it makes perfect sense to park. In front of driveways, if we own the home, on streets that state they're for bike lanes, and other obvious areas.

We aren’t impeding traffic, we aren’t impeding areas or fire lanes. We’re parking where we can.

Some of us are in need of our vehicles for emergency response and yet the only parking is 2 miles away.

I’ve seen Napa parking enforcement in areas they have never driven trying to write more tickets. Times are tough. We don't need an $88 dollar ticket for parking in a bike lane on S. Jefferson near the Meadows retirement community, when the Meadows actually gated off part of the road for their own overflow parking.

I got a ticket for parking outside their barrier, 5 feet from where they are allowed to park “legally” on the same exact stretch of Napa road.