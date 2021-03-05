Own your opinions

If you have an opinion on the city and its direction, have the courage not to be anonymous. The planned Gray Haven home is necessary and a good thing for both the people motivated enough to try and avoid recidivism as well as our community.

Everyone who wrote a letter against this transitional home should be ashamed — which is why all but one of you remain anonymous. You want to act as if you support people bettering their lives but fail to support it when it even passively affects you.

You and this type of “but not in my neighborhood” thinking is what is wrong with California today. If you don’t want to live near a necessary facility doing incredible work you’d never dream of doing because it would require you to actually do instead of complain, then move.

We need an inclusive, accepting society that actively helps those in need. You’re standing in the way.

Richard Tippitt

Napa

CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS