Pacaso: coming to a street near you

The dearth of reasonably-priced homes in St. Helena is no secret, resulting in ever-escalating housing prices, roads clogged with commuting workers, and children of longtime residents wondering if they’ll ever afford a home in the town where their parents live.

Enter Pacaso, a “fractional ownership” scheme that promises to “democratize” vacation home purchases and bring “diversity” to St. Helena.

While many locals struggle to pay rent and affordable housing remains a far-off dream, Pacaso promises the affluent the opportunity to purchase an eighth share in a St. Helena home for prices ranging upwards of $500,000, sparing these buyers the heartache of having to stay in a local hotel, or perhaps purchase an ordinary condo.

The Pacaso homes on the market here were once modest family homes in established neighborhoods, now gussied up with Instagram-worthy mini-pools and hot tubs, their garages turned into extra bedrooms, ready for holidays in wine country. Pacaso fractional owners will no doubt bring diversity to town and become deeply embedded in the community during their 2-14 day visits, the maximum stay permitted at one time. And visiting for a brief holiday, these vacationers will readily comply with St. Helena’s water and noise restrictions, certain to respect the rules of their new town and the people who actually reside here.