Pacaso: Democratizing second home ownership, supporting communities

My wife and I feel privileged to live in Napa Valley and be a part of this thriving community. Having spent my career in real estate, I co-founded Pacaso with this guiding mission: to democratize access to second home ownership.

A letter published by Our Town St. Helena on Tuesday alleged that Pacaso would drive up housing prices, leaving fewer affordable options for local residents, and draw owners who are not invested in the community. This allegation is wrong and reflects a core misunderstanding of Pacaso’s business. Pacaso is actually an excellent complement to local affordable housing efforts and a source of sustained support for local businesses.

Pacaso brings together small groups of buyers who wish to co-own second homes. We buy turnkey luxury homes, coordinate the buyer group and form an LLC for each home. After closing, Pacaso supports the owners, who own 100% of the property, by serving as the LLC’s program manager and employing local businesses to care for the home.

The workforce housing challenges in St. Helena are acute, and much of this shortage can be attributed to second home buyers purchasing moderately priced whole homes. Since 2018, only 7% of homes sold in St. Helena were sold below $500,000, and 82% of those properties were purchased by second home buyers.