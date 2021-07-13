Pacaso is hiring its evangelists

I was advised recently by a fellow “resistor” that Pacaso Homes is advertising to hire “prophets” in Northern California in an effort to convince residents and local government of the benefits to us all of the fractional ownership of our homes.
Well, of course, that’s not the job title, but it is the job description. This employee “ ... will be responsible for evangelizing the power of Pacaso to support a more sustainable housing market and economy among local government, community and business leaders.”
In part, “...will be evaluated on your ability to ... recruit local and vocal validators, supporters, and business partners, and advocate for Pacaso when needed.”
“Evangelize” huh? Guy Kawasaki who, himself, was an “evangelist” for Apple, wrote about how to “evangelize” a product. You should look him up and read some of the ways in which “evangelists” operate. His step-by-step advice for “evangelists” includes marketing tactics like “Make it great. It's very hard to evangelize crap.” “Position it as a “cause” ...” “Love the cause ...” “Localize the pitch ...” “Look for agnostics, ignore atheists ...”.
So we can expect to start seeing someone local, likely raised in the area, being paid a handsome salary to start telling us how great the concept is, how it’s changing lives, and is something we can’t do without.
We’ve already seen Pacaso use their clients as advocates (also part of the evangelism marketing strategy.) Fractional owners who are just pleased as punch to be able to afford 1/8 share of a neighborhood home that will, as a current LLC ownership, never again house a family with children who will attend school here.
It seems as if the owners of Pacaso fancy themselves some sort of deities, though; if I was taught accurately, Christ didn’t hire his prophets.
Stay out of the city limits Mssrs Allison and Rascoff. Stick to the truly luxury estate home market and leave our neighborhoods alone. Maybe you might consider selling those homes in St. Helena’s and Sonoma’s neighborhoods to whole-home-buyers and keep tourists away from the places where local workers raise their families. Tourists belong in our B-and-Bs and hotels, not in our backyards.
If you haven’t heard of Pacaso’s intrusion into our valley neighborhoods and want to understand the issue, please visit stoppacasonow.com.
Peter French
Napa