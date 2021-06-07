What I also gather from Mr. Trippitt’s letter is that he is assuming that there are a lot of vacant houses in Napa County. He backs up his assumption by citing generalized data from the National Realtors Association but offers no definitive numbers for the properties in Napa County. I have lived in Napa county for 31 years, and while I am not in the real estate business, I do not see a lot of vacant homes in the neighborhoods. Therefore, I would question his basic premise that vacant homes are the real problem. In my opinion, Pacaso is the problem.

I think Mr. Tippitt’s intentions are well-founded but unrealistic. He thinks our local residents should be allowed the opportunity to make money through a series of restrictions placed on Pacaso’s business model. However, there is no guarantee that these restrictions can be regulated to benefit the residents of Napa County, and besides, I do not even think Pacaso would agree to have these restrictions placed on them. Maybe that’s the whole point: make it difficult for Pacaso to get their greedy hands on all these vacant houses in Napa County thus causing them to take their sales pitch elsewhere. If that is what Mr. Trippitt is unwittingly suggesting, I am all for it. In the meantime, let’s keep Pacaso out of our neighborhoods.