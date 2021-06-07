Pacaso is the problem

This letter is a response to a letter in the Register dated June 1 from Richard Tippitt entitled, “Vacant homes are the problem.” The core of Mr. Tippitt’s letter deals with the concerns about fractional housing ownership in Napa County. Mr. Tippitt proposes that Pacaso, the company that promotes the fractional housing ownership concept, be allowed to exist in Napa County but only with certain restrictions placed on their business model.
Examples of these restrictions include: limiting the sale price to the appraisal value of the homes Pacaso purchases and implementing a vacancy tax on any house vacant for more than four months. Another restriction would be to actually tax the sale, thus adding money into the local treasury. In my opinion, this is like asking Pacaso to act in good faith by promising to abide by all of these restrictions – restrictions that in my opinion, would be very hard to regulate given the blanket of red tape that already exists in our over-regulated housing market.
I do not think the city or county of Napa needs another level of bureaucracy trying to sort through the paperwork of verifying how many unlimited hosted days through AirBnB were claimed or listing the ADU or room for rent as their primary residence. It’s one thing to promise you will abide by all the local restrictions but I am leery of large, multi-million dollar companies promising one thing and then doing another thing that better fits their interests.
What I also gather from Mr. Trippitt’s letter is that he is assuming that there are a lot of vacant houses in Napa County. He backs up his assumption by citing generalized data from the National Realtors Association but offers no definitive numbers for the properties in Napa County. I have lived in Napa county for 31 years, and while I am not in the real estate business, I do not see a lot of vacant homes in the neighborhoods. Therefore, I would question his basic premise that vacant homes are the real problem. In my opinion, Pacaso is the problem.
I think Mr. Tippitt’s intentions are well-founded but unrealistic. He thinks our local residents should be allowed the opportunity to make money through a series of restrictions placed on Pacaso’s business model. However, there is no guarantee that these restrictions can be regulated to benefit the residents of Napa County, and besides, I do not even think Pacaso would agree to have these restrictions placed on them. Maybe that’s the whole point: make it difficult for Pacaso to get their greedy hands on all these vacant houses in Napa County thus causing them to take their sales pitch elsewhere. If that is what Mr. Trippitt is unwittingly suggesting, I am all for it. In the meantime, let’s keep Pacaso out of our neighborhoods.
Mike Wallace
Napa