Parents: A Title Norman & Anita Armstrong have earned

We’ve all heard the line, “Anyone can make a baby but not everyone can be a parent.” This means more to me than to most I’m sure.
Just because you took part in making the child doesn’t automatically give you the title of Mom, Dad or Parent. Those titles are earned. It takes time to earn them too.
Being a parent means you love that child no matter what. You help that child grow, learn, love, and thrive. You celebrate, struggle, cry and laugh together. You create a bond that is unbreakable and a sense of security, trust and respect that runs through every ounce of your being.
I was born to a teenage girl and a young man who didn’t want to be a father. I thank God everyday that these two people allowed my grandparents to take me and raise me. I’ve seen what happens to children who are not as fortunate as me. They are being raised by people who just aren’t ready or interested in being a parent. It’s sad for all involved.
My parents are the reason I am who I am today. They have always been my cheerleader, my rock and my best friends. When I was 21, I asked them to adopt me so that my birth certificate would legally list them as my mom and dad. It was the least I could think of doing to show them how much I love and appreciate everything they have ever done for me.
When I got married I found the perfect song that I wanted to dedicate to them during the reception, "Kind & Generous" by Natalie Merchant. It said everything I’ve always felt about them and their decision to keep me and love me.
Sadly, I didn’t play the song. I was too afraid of hurting my birth mother’s feelings. A decision I regret every day. You see, my mom passed away a year after my wedding. She’s been gone 20 years now. My dad has recently had a health scare and I do not want to let this opportunity slip by.
I want him and the world to know that I love him, I miss my mom and I can never, ever show them how much their sacrifices have meant to me. So I would like to say to Norman and Anita Armstrong (I know she’s listening from Heaven): You earned the title of my parents and I am blessed and honored to have had the privilege of calling you Mom & Dad. I love you guys -- Forever. Thank you.
"Kind & Generous" by Natalie Merchant
You've been so kind and generous
I don't know how you keep on giving
For your kindness I'm in debt to you
For your selflessness my admiration
For everything you've done you know I'm bound I'm bound to thank you for it
Brandy Briggs
Angwin
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!