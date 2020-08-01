Parents: A Title Norman & Anita Armstrong have earned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We’ve all heard the line, “Anyone can make a baby but not everyone can be a parent.” This means more to me than to most I’m sure.

Just because you took part in making the child doesn’t automatically give you the title of Mom, Dad or Parent. Those titles are earned. It takes time to earn them too.

Being a parent means you love that child no matter what. You help that child grow, learn, love, and thrive. You celebrate, struggle, cry and laugh together. You create a bond that is unbreakable and a sense of security, trust and respect that runs through every ounce of your being.

I was born to a teenage girl and a young man who didn’t want to be a father. I thank God everyday that these two people allowed my grandparents to take me and raise me. I’ve seen what happens to children who are not as fortunate as me. They are being raised by people who just aren’t ready or interested in being a parent. It’s sad for all involved.

My parents are the reason I am who I am today. They have always been my cheerleader, my rock and my best friends. When I was 21, I asked them to adopt me so that my birth certificate would legally list them as my mom and dad. It was the least I could think of doing to show them how much I love and appreciate everything they have ever done for me.