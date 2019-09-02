In response to Dan Walters' column "Big issues still up in the air" (Aug. 22).
This summer, I spent a lot of time at the beach, feeling the warm sun and sinking my toes into the sand. But if we continue consuming single-use plastics at the rate we are, our beaches may not always be so cathartic to visit.
Every day, Californians throw away millions of foam cups and take-out containers. This trash ends up in our oceans and waterways, diminishing their beauty and harming wildlife. Polystyrene, or what most people call Styrofoam, is one of the worst single-use plastics because it never biodegrades.
But two bills, Assembly Bill 1080 and Senate Bill 54, would ban polystyrene within the next decade. These bills are a great step in the right direction.
Nothing we use for a few minutes should pollute our environment for hundreds of years. So we need our legislators and Governor Newsom to pass a statewide ban on polystyrene, to protect our oceans, and to protect our futures.
Sophie Haddad
La Jolla