Sen. Dianne Feinstein's meeting with the children urging her to vote Yes on the Green New Deal was a complete debacle. She must do business only with the rich and famous.
The individual doesn't count, especially our children who are in the process of learning to become good citizens of America. Sen. Feinstein seems to be devoid of any graciousness.
As liberal Republicans, we voted for Sen. Feinstein only because of the lack of a really good candidate: never again. She appears to be totally self-centered.
The senator is drifting into alignment with the deranged person who is the head of the White House. Past time for her to retire.
Richard Cady
Napa