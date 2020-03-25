Patronize your restaurants

I just thought it would be a good idea for the people of Napa to get out and enjoy restaurant-quality food. If these restaurants would be so kind as to reduce the price of their menu items like, for example, Allegria downtown has a 30% discount for take-out.

Perhaps if this incentive was made public, other restaurants might do the same generous thing as Allegria increasing revenue in these hard times.

I would also like to see the Napa Valley Register publish a list of restaurants that are so kindly inclined to participate in this price reduction.

Terry Simons

Napa

Editor's note: The Register is maintaining an online list of what restaurants are operating and special menus or deals they may be offering. The list may be found here, including details for restaurant owners and managers to send us their information.

