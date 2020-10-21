Paying it forward

Voters often make their hiring choices on the strength of an issue. I have been thinking about the job of mayor and it is so much more than one issue. Here are several things to consider when you vote for mayor:

— The mayor is “our mayor” representing the whole city.

— The mayor has to know how to use the process. If not, nothing will ever get done.

— The mayor should make the council look good. Councilmembers will get into trouble on their own but the mayor should not help that.

— The mayor tells the city’s story. The mayor is out (in normal times) at hundreds of events making pronouncements and, in Napa, speaking to the national and international press during one of our disasters. The mayor tells our story.

— The mayor protects the mechanism of the city. Police and fire, streets and parks with so many other things, have to continue to thrive when you are done being mayor. You don’t want to elect the last mayor of the city.

— Finally, you need to trust your mayor. This job is not about one person it is about our city, all of us.