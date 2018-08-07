Napa Valley Republican Women Federated are happy to have our same location outside the entrance to the Chardonnay Building at the Napa Town & Country Fair again this year.
A charter club since 1947, serving the Napa County Republican women for more than 70 years, we are the first Republican Women Club in Napa County. We are part of the California Federation of Republican Women and affiliated with the National Federation of Republican Women, tens of thousands members strong, making it the largest women’s volunteer political organization in the world.
Among our many accomplishments, we provide funding for scholarships, send care packages to the U.S. troops, provide special meals for the veterans in Yountville and volunteer for Cycle 4 Sight. We also donate toys for the troops' children, donate children’s books to Travis Air Force Base to benefit their three Child Development Centers, Youth Center and Teen Zone, and also provide “One Touch“ pillows to foster children in Napa.
Our primary focus is to promote an inform the public through political education and activity.
Please stop by our booth Aug. 8-12 and enter the free drawing for a “Trump Train.” Join the Trump Train as we move forward to 2020.
If you have moved or would like to change your voter preference, we can assist you with re-registration. This is your opportunity to become involved in the November election, one of the most important elections for California.
I hope to see you there.
Gaylon Kastner
Napa Valley Republican Women Federated