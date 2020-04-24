Pedroza and the Silverado Country Club

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I guess I wasn't shocked to find out that there are people (i.e. in this case, specifically, some members of the Silverado Country Club) who think the rules governing sheltering in place don't apply to them.

Your recent article, "Amid public pressure, Silverado closes its two championship golf courses," (April 9) made it patently clear that Silverado's management was aware that shared-use golf courses were to be closed.

Even so, club management suggested that members could continue to play as long as they did it under the radar. It goes on to say that this special dispensation was a result of the club's relationship with Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza "who had put the resort in a favorable position with the county."

So, county officials, presumably under pressure from Pedroza, granted the members of the Silverado Country Club a pass -- as long as they did it on the QT. And remember, this just wasn't any pass. This was winking an eye while members of Pedroza's club engaged in an activity that had been deemed by the Napa County Health Department be unsafe, not just for them but for the community as a whole.