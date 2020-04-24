Pedroza and the Silverado Country Club

I guess I wasn't shocked to find out that there are people (i.e. in this case, specifically, some members of the Silverado Country Club) who think the rules governing sheltering in place don't apply to them.
Your recent article, "Amid public pressure, Silverado closes its two championship golf courses," (April 9) made it patently clear that Silverado's management was aware that shared-use golf courses were to be closed.
Even so, club management suggested that members could continue to play as long as they did it under the radar. It goes on to say that this special dispensation was a result of the club's relationship with Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza "who had put the resort in a favorable position with the county."
So, county officials, presumably under pressure from Pedroza, granted the members of the Silverado Country Club a pass -- as long as they did it on the QT. And remember, this just wasn't any pass. This was winking an eye while members of Pedroza's club engaged in an activity that had been deemed by the Napa County Health Department be unsafe, not just for them but for the community as a whole.
So, who exactly is Pedroza working for, here?
You don't need to look much further than Pedroza's own campaign finance reports to figure it out. According to county records, the Silverado Resort "contributed" $4,700 to Pedroza for his 2016 campaign and another $4,500 for his 2020 campaign.
Granted, $9,200 is a drop in the bucket when you look at Pedroza's over-all war chest. But that actually makes the whole situation even more insidious when you consider that Pedroza sold out the health and well-being of our entire community for less than $10,000.
The lines drawn by Pedroza's conduct could not be clearer. As a supervisor of our county, he is in a position of trust which he has betrayed. At a time when we all must conduct ourselves to protect the entire community, winks and nods by a supervisor to his cronies and campaign contributors puts us all at risk.
Elaine de Man
St. Helena
