This is to convey my unqualified support for Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza to be re-elected on March 3. As a 19-year member of the Napa County Planning Commission representing District 4, I have had the pleasure of working closely with Alfredo for seven years and with Bill Dodd for 12 years as the planning commissioner for District 4.
Both men were standout leaders of the Board of Supervisors on which they served. With Bill now our state senator, we have the opportunity to re-elect Alfredo to continue his work on our next Board of Supervisors. He has performed so well in his service to the Napa County that to deny that experience, service and leadership for the next four years would be foolhardy indeed.
No one has provided better and wiser leadership in our community since Bill was elected to Sacramento. Alfredo's steady hand, energetic leadership and willingness to work together with his peers and other counties to get things done is well known and widely appreciated.
As a result, he is about to serve as president of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. In this position, he will serve the entire Bay Area as well as Napa County in a critical leadership role. Being elected to that inter-county position by his Bay Area peers is proof of both his demonstrated leadership, ability to represent Napa County and the respect he has earned by collaborating with other elected representatives throughout the Bay Area.
I, along with Sen. Dodd and others, recommended that Gov. Jerry Brown appoint Alfredo to the open Board of Supervisor's seat that Sen. Dodd left when he was elected to the Assembly. During these past seven years, Supervisor Pedroza has more than earned the faith I had in his ability to lead our county forward. Bill and I have never regretted supporting him in his many roles of service to the city of Napa, Napa County and the Bay Area.
Alfredo is a very capable and highly functioning county supervisor for both District 4 and our entire county. As we have often heard in seeing and recognizing performance excellence in government, "If it's not broken, don't try to fix it."
Clearly, our Supervisor for District 4 "is not broken and needs no fixing" to continue serving as the most effective and capable supervisor to represent the residents of District 4 and Napa County as a whole.
Terry Scott
Napa