People who elected St, Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth knew what they were doing

Chouteau just announced her candidacy for Napa County Supervisor. Is she using her position on the council to build “Team Chouteau?” Is she putting her political ambitions and quest for financial support ahead of what's good for the citizens of St. Helena?

Chouteau’s husband, Matt Mumford, is a VP for Hall Wines, which is owned by Craig and Kathryn Hall. These are the same Halls that are suing the city of St. Helena over access to our water to feed their luxury resort development south of town. These are the same Halls who, along with the Koch Brothers, were the economic fuel behind the resort proposal for the Adams Street property. And these are the same Halls behind the Walt Ranch project, the largest deforestation project and assault on the watershed in Napa County — not to mention the county’s very character.

The Halls live in Texas. Nevertheless, they spent close to $40,000 during the last election to get three members elected to the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

Before he was mayor, Ellsworth made no secret of his opposition to the Hall’s designs on Napa County. Is this why Chouteau refuses to support the mayor’s “team?” Is she concerned she’ll offend “Team Hall,” which might be instrumental in her bid for county supervisor?