Perfectly happy in Napa's unincorporated islands

Regarding the unincorporated "Islands." My family has lived in the islands for almost 65 years. The reason you do not hear from us is that we are happy where we live. We don't have a need to save a whole $90 a year to move into the city. Or, to be able to vote in city elections. Most of the time it doesn't pertain to the county and does not affect us.

When you bought your house you knew that it was in the county. So, why try to change those of us who have been here for most of our lives? If you want to live in the city, then by all means move into the city limits. But, please don't try to make us move into the city because those are "Your wishes."