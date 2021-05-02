Perhaps it is a good time to bite the bullet

It would have been decidedly "Un-Napa Valley" to have seen the headlines in an April 27 paper read "Napa Embraces Life Saving Wildfire Proposal," instead of "Wildfire Proposal Alarms Napa."

The major reason that today's wildfires cause such damage to human life and property is that the density of people and property has increased in wildfire areas. Proposals that will decrease that density, will, logically, decrease the cost of wildfires in terms of human life and property, the costs of which, to my way of thinking, far outweigh the costs of embracing the state Board of Forestry and Fire Protection revisions to its Fire Safe Regulations.