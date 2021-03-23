Perpetuating false narrative on government spending

So, rather than wringing your hands and bemoaning the U.S. “debt” as a burden we are leaving to our grandchildren, it is more accurate to understand that this so-called debt is our savings we are leaving them. The only way to shrink the federal debt (our savings) is for the U.S. government to tax more than it spends. Think about that and its implications for a minute. And, every time the U.S. government has tried that, it has led to a depression or serious recession.