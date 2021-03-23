Perpetuating false narrative on government spending

David Forstadt’s recent letter “Money and the funding of governments” (March 20) expresses a common frustration, anxiety, and misunderstanding about the national budget, deficit, and debt.
He begins with an assertion that “prior to WW II the government lacked the funds to prepare for war.” Not true.
The U.S. government self-financed the war. Period. The idea that it had to find the money first, either by taxing or borrowing, is pure fantasy. In 1946 Beardsley Ruml, Chairman of Federal Reserve Bank of New York, cleared up that misconception in a paper entitled “Taxes for Revenue Are Obsolete.” (Taxes are necessary but not for creating or spending money.)
When the US government went off the gold standard domestically in 1933, it gave itself the expanded power to issue (create) dollars for New Deal programs and the war, a power inherently limited only by the goods and services available for purchase in the economy, instead of the previous artificial limit of how much gold it held in Ft. Knox.
Contrary to the letter’s false narrative, the purpose of selling war savings bonds was to reduce consumer spending and preempt inflation of consumer prices. Although the federal deficit increased from $79 billion in 1942 to $260 billion in 1945, interest rates trended down because the Federal Reserve (an agent of the U.S. government) can set any interest rate it wants.
As a fiat currency issuer, it is impossible for the federal government to run out of money or involuntarily go bankrupt. As Federal Reserve Chairmen Greenspan and Bernanke have put it, the U.S. has a zero percent insolvency risk. They confirmed its only constraint on spending is the potential inflation that could be caused by the insufficient availability of productive resources (e.g., lack of employable workers, plant capacity, or raw materials). Everyone else (households, firms, state and local governments) are currency users who need to balance their budgets.
What the letter fails to point out is that the so-called federal deficit is simply the difference between two numbers: the cumulative amount of dollars it has historically issued (created) minus the total amount subtracted (destroyed), mainly by taxation. Called “the deficit,” this number equals, to the penny, the aggregate savings of the rest of the economy — individuals, firms, and state and local governments.
The U.S. has chosen to give holders of dollars the opportunity to buy interest-bearing instruments it creates and makes available for purchase (U.S. bonds, T-bills, etc.) — think of them as dollar bills that pay interest. In the aggregate, the interest-bearing instruments are misleadingly called “the debt.”
Paying interest, however, is a policy choice and unnecessary for creating fiat money or maintaining our economic system. Whether this policy of paying interest should continue deserves serious discussion.
So, rather than wringing your hands and bemoaning the U.S. “debt” as a burden we are leaving to our grandchildren, it is more accurate to understand that this so-called debt is our savings we are leaving them. The only way to shrink the federal debt (our savings) is for the U.S. government to tax more than it spends. Think about that and its implications for a minute. And, every time the U.S. government has tried that, it has led to a depression or serious recession.
Before committing the nation to a very expensive program to put a man on the moon, President Kennedy conferred with his economic advisers, after which he said, “That’s right isn’t it. The deficit can be any size, the debt can be any size, provided they don’t cause inflation. Everything else is just talk.”
For this last tidbit and more, see the current best seller "The Deficit Myth," by Prof. Stephanie Kelton.
Gary Orton
Napa
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS