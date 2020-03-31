Personal Protective Equipment drive was huge success

This past Saturday, an incredible team of volunteers and local leadership worked with “Operation: With Love from Home” (OWLFH) on a community-wide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Drive for our front-line healthcare professionals who are giving it all and in harm’s way while battling the coronavirus, COVID-19.
I have so much gratitude for each and every one who stepped up, showed up, gave of themselves and their PPE for the greater good of our communities.
The generosity of our citizens did not disappoint. In total, we had over 200 individual donations, and received nearly 1,500 pieces of eye protection, close to 14,000 protective gloves, 38 containers of disinfectant wipes, 64 hand sanitizers, almost 300 medical gowns, and an incredible more than 48,500 surgical and much-needed N95 masks.
To bolster the spirits of our healthcare professionals, we also received a bounty of prepackaged granola and protein bars, trail mix and more, with hand-written “Dear Caregiver” cards.
Strategically planned were layers of leadership from city and town elected public servants who helped coordinated and lead a drive-thru, drop-off, no-contact donation site in their city or town: American Canyon - Mayor Leon and wife Eva Garcia; Napa - Mayor Jill Techel; Yountville - Vice Mayor Kerri Dorman; St. Helena - Councilmember Anna Chouteau; and Calistoga - Councilmember Irais Lopez.
There were community-based organizations adding another level of leadership and expertise: Megan Savage Dominici with GIGG and Hilary Zunin with Napa CanDo; marketing, media and social media: Tom Fuller, Jeni Olsen, and Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet; donation inventory data: Jim King; banners and signs: Hannah Housley with Alaina’s Voice.
Additionally, this would not be possible without OWLFH leadership: Tina M Tedesco, Nancy Lewis, Lynn Reclite, Joelle Hood, Lori Trudell, John Saguto, Susan Bell, William I. Chadwick, Valerie Hansen O'Pry, Bernie Narvaez, Kellie Fuller and Lisa Huntley.
In addition, there were 40 community volunteers who were hand-selected based on their volunteer experience, age and health: Trent Stoppello, Danielle Barreca, Ashley Stabile, Derek Mcclintick, Linda Sedgley, John Cooledge, Karen Fischer, Manbin and Karin Monteverdi, Kristal Morales, Wendy Armstrong, Dan Callison, Jen Laliberte, Jill Durfee, Linda Moreno, Arik Housley, Hannah Housley, Erica Conway, Lisa Hiserman, Heather Savage, John Priestly, Dennis Savage, Merrill Hiserman, Tish Wagner, Dawn Leininger, Anne Granlinska Ashram, Paul Dorhing, Valerie Zizak-Morais, William Morais, Mary Tabert and Ruby Mata, Irais Lopez, Sonya Luisoni, Brendan Lesti, Megan Dameron, Charlie Plummer, Megan Dameron, Manuel Ortiz Luis.
We also want to thank each site that donated their location, space, tables, chairs, including American Canyon Food Pantry, Brian Farmer; CrossWalk Church, Dar Valencia and Pastor Peter Shaw; Yountville Community Center, Steven Rogers; Grace Episcopal Church, Grant and Gail; Calistoga Elementary School, Eric Smith-Hagberg.
Thank you to all media outlets for helping us spread the word for this one week blitz: KVON/KVYN - Will Marcencia, Julissa Marcencia, Barry Martin, Julie Morales, Bob St. Laurent, Icela Martin, among others. Napa Valley Register - Sean Scully and Kevin Courtney. David Stoneberg at the St. Helena Star, Sharon Stensaas at the Yountville Sun, Cynthia Sweeney at the Weekly Calistogan, and Pat Hampton and Kim Beltran at the Calistoga Tribune. We were delighted that three broadcast news stations covered the PPE drive. Thank you Fox Channel 2, KPIX Channel 5, and KRON Channel 4.
The work is not done and the need is still critical. Each city and town in Napa County are continuing to collect PPE items.
American Canyon: Drop-off PPE donations, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the American Canyon Food Pantry, located at 4225 Broadway, American Canyon.
Napa, Yountville and St. Helena: Front door pick-up of PPE donations for residents and businesses. Contact Operation: With Love From Home at info@opwithlove.org or call (707) 563-1964.
Calistoga: Drop-off PPE donations at Cedar Home Care, at 1520 Cedar Street, Calistoga, donation bin out front of building.
To help us show our appreciation for our healthcare providers please send thank-you cards and notes to OWLFH, P.O. Box 4227, Napa, CA 94558.
Thank you again to the entire community for stepping up for our healthcare workers.
God bless, stay well, stay home, hand wash and continue to keep your social distance.
Liz Alessio
Napa City Council
