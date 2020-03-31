Personal Protective Equipment drive was huge success

This past Saturday, an incredible team of volunteers and local leadership worked with “Operation: With Love from Home” (OWLFH) on a community-wide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Drive for our front-line healthcare professionals who are giving it all and in harm’s way while battling the coronavirus, COVID-19.

I have so much gratitude for each and every one who stepped up, showed up, gave of themselves and their PPE for the greater good of our communities.

The generosity of our citizens did not disappoint. In total, we had over 200 individual donations, and received nearly 1,500 pieces of eye protection, close to 14,000 protective gloves, 38 containers of disinfectant wipes, 64 hand sanitizers, almost 300 medical gowns, and an incredible more than 48,500 surgical and much-needed N95 masks.

To bolster the spirits of our healthcare professionals, we also received a bounty of prepackaged granola and protein bars, trail mix and more, with hand-written “Dear Caregiver” cards.