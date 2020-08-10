You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Perspective?

Perspective?

{{featured_button_text}}

I find Conor Trombetta’s letter, “A dose of perspective” (July 17) comically ironic. While he compares great sacrifices of the past to the meaningless straw man complaint against wearing a mask, he utterly ignores the hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of businesses in this country who have been arbitrarily closed despite complying with reasonable safety precautions.

That’s the proper perspective.

David Forstadt

Napa

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News