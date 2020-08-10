I find Conor Trombetta’s letter, “A dose of perspective” (July 17) comically ironic. While he compares great sacrifices of the past to the meaningless straw man complaint against wearing a mask, he utterly ignores the hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of businesses in this country who have been arbitrarily closed despite complying with reasonable safety precautions.
That’s the proper perspective.
David Forstadt
Napa
