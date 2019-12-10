For over 45 years as a shareholder advocate, I have attempted to work with the corporate board members, executives, and staff of publicly traded for-profit corporations, to limit various forms of social injury, which is a normal externality created by corporate operations.
Some corporations produce excessively harmful and fatal externalities, specifically regarding their operations in order to produce profits for management, directors and their shareholders. For example, tobacco companies sell products that may kill their customers.
In the case of PG&E, a corporate shareholder-owned energy monopoly, the corporation has killed their customers, and destroyed billions of dollars in California properties by not maintaining their equipment and prioritizing safety, making a management decision to defer equipment maintenance to pay shareholder dividends and generously pay cash, stock and/or perks to executives and board members.
This is in part to compete with other "public" utilities in the stock and bond markets in order to raise investment cash and boost shareholder dividends.
Board and executive fiduciary duties and legal obligations are to shareholders, not ratepayers, California citizens and other stakeholders. It is the morality of materialistic self-interest. That is the priority of today's corporations, their managers and directors. There is separation of ownership from control.
PG&E is a six-count felon under court supervision and as we know was responsible for numerous wildfires in 2017 and 2018 according to Cal Fire, and a recent California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) report this year found that the corporation failed to adequately inspect and maintain its transmission lines for years before a faulty line ignited the Nov. 8, 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 85 people and wiped out the town of Paradise.
How many PG&E shareholders were forced from their homes as wildfires were about to reduce possessions and lifetimes of memories to ash? Virtually none.
PG&E filed for bankruptcy earlier this year to avoid legal, moral and financial responsibility. If it is simply reconstituted as another for-profit, shareholder owned "public" utility coming out of bankruptcy, no matter who becomes the new private owners, be they banks, hedge funds, bond holders, and/or a new cast of characters as shareholders, directors and executives, there will be absolutely no change in the future outcome.
It will still fall under California corporate law and directors have a fiduciary legal obligation to shareholders and officers, not ratepayers, the CPUC or California government officials. Stakeholders will come last and California ratepayers and taxpayers will pay the price, no matter how high it will become.
PG&E must become a truly public utility owned and controlled by the state, by ratepayers, by all stakeholders. Our electrical grid and access to public power is too important to our survival and economic growth as a state to sell it off again to greed and self-interest.
Whether it is a cooperative or another publicly controlled legal entity, it should not and cannot continue as a publicly-traded shareholder-owned monopoly, carelessly overseen in the future by a corrupt CPUC and continuously bought legislature.
We, the people of California, deserve much better for all we have paid over the years; for wildfires, for loss of life and property, and for millions of our dollars spent as ratepayers.
John C. Harrington, president
Harrington Investments, Inc.
Napa