For many of us in Atlas Peak, PG&E’s cutting power action was a “here you go, take this” for holding them responsible for the horrific Northern California fires and driving them into bankruptcy.
PG&E has said that wildfires are now the “new normal” for California. So, on Wednesday PG&E stated that “Due to the forecast extreme weather conditions, PG&E is considering proactively turning off power for safety, and implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff, across portions of approximately 30 northern, central, coastal and Bay Area counties,” which they indeed did.
The exception, of course, was San Francisco County, home to PG&E’s headquarters. Turns out that those winds were actually calmer than usual.
PG&E cites that the “necessity” is due to California’s environmental laws preventing power companies from adequately trimming back oaks, brush and undergrowth near their power lines for fear that this may annoy natural habitat species, endangered plants, insects, rare species of frogs, etc.
In 2007, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shut down farming in the Central Valley, one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world, by curtailing irrigation based on the belief that water pumps might annoy the delta smelt fish community.
Cutting power affects first responders and the operation of critical functions such as hospitals, schools, the provision of water and other essential services, street lights and signals, communications systems, operation of building systems such as elevators and other essential services needed in response to any emergency especially wildfire response.
Life-sustaining health aids such as home respirators shut down, food in refrigerators goes bad, water pumps stop working, stores close, traffic lights and garage-door openers stop working. PG&E officials acknowledge that it “can affect first responders and the operation of critical facilities such as hospitals.”
Many of us have run out and purchased gasoline-powered generators as a result. The associated costs and the environmental impact of running these generators are clearly an unwelcome remedy to the problem.
California state code requires power lines to be well maintained and surrounding trees and vegetation to be trimmed to a safe distance from power lines. So, rather than finding ways of monitoring their power lines, putting the most vulnerable ones underground where feasible and enacting improvements in fire prevention methods, PG&E has elected to place blame on everything from local fire departments, climate change, Mother Nature and the state’s liability laws.
Cal Fire’s investigation has placed the blame squarely on PG&E. It confirmed that PG&E was responsible for many of Northern California fires. Holding PG&E strictly liable for the fires may be a somewhat onerous action. However, PG&E has historically chosen corporate profits over the safety and lives of its customers and now needs to stand up and do the right thing.
Igor Sill
Napa