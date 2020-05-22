PG&E: Thanks for your patience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since last year, PG&E and contractor crews have been rebuilding the 60 Kilovolt (60 kV) Fulton-Calistoga transmission line. The project was part of PG&E’s system hardening program that involves installing stronger, more resilient poles and towers and thicker covered power lines.

It’s a component of PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program. I am happy to announce the project is complete and the line was placed back into service on May 8. The rebuilt line will provide added electric infrastructure safety and resiliency to the communities it serves in Sonoma and Napa counties.

The project stretched across 16 miles from Santa Rosa to St. Helena and we know it impacted many customers along the way. From large cranes working in the middle of neighborhoods, to helicopters, to the installation of generators in Calistoga, we appreciate the partnership of the communities working with us on this important project.

With all the tremendous work, we did experience a few bumps along the way. We took feedback into consideration and re-engineered, rescheduled or re-inspected plans to address community concerns. We informed customers by either phone calls, letters or a knock on the door and we held several public presentations and had a lot of outreach with elected officials and concerned community members.