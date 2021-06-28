PG&E wants to kill rooftop solar

California utilities (PG&E, So Cal Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric) are working to grab more profits by killing rooftop solar.

They are lobbying a little-known government agency, the CPUC, to make solar twice as expensive by doing the following:

Charge each Solar Customer up to $90/month to have solar.

Cut the credit solar users receive for the extra energy they share with their neighbors by as much as 80%.

Make retroactive changes to the early adopters of rooftop solar. That's you and me.

Please take these actions today:

Send a message to Gov Newsom and the CPUC to stop the utility profit grab and keep rooftop solar growing: SolarRights.org/savecaliforniasolar.

After you send your message, make a phone call to Gov Newsom (the website will help you do this with one click and suggest a script). Spread the word to other people, whether or not they have solar.

Get more information and sign up for alerts at SolarRights.org.

Kerry A. Lyall

Napa