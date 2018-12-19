I was sadden to see on the front page that the Meadows was one of the "Nursing homes punished" (Page A1, Dec. 18). I have friends who reside there and was concerned.
It was only when I read the article and small print under the photo of the Meadows sign that I learned the truth. The Meadows was being rewarded while others were being punished. Why not put a picture of one of the places being cited and acknowledge The Meadows in a separate story?
I feel this is very misleading. The same photo shows up online. So people scrolling through are going to associate The Meadows with "Nursing home punished."Wondering if I'm the only one to jump to the wrong conclusion.
Ann Gilleran
Napa