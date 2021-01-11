Photo in Napa Valley Register should me more inclusive

I want to object to the fact that the ad in the Napa Valley Register's classified section urging employers to use the Register to find employees featured only Caucasians. Napa is a county with many Latinx, Asians and African Americans.

While we may not be as diverse as the rest of the nation, we are not an island of Caucasian America. The Register should recognize that people of all backgrounds have many talents and skills to offer and not feature an all-Caucasian assortment of potential job applicants.

After the events of 2020 and the inequality that many people of color face, the Register should know better.

Patricia Lynch

Napa

Editor's Note: The Register is replacing the photo.