Physically distanced, but no longer isolated

The events of the last week have been a whirlwind of emotions. It started with disbelief, fear, anxiety, panic. What was going to happen to all of my clients? (they are mainly in the food and hospitality industries). If they go down, my team and I go down too, will my employees be OK? Will we make it through this? As I spoke with client after client, listened to their fears, their plans, their ideas, I realized maybe this isn’t going to be as bad as I had initially thought.

Yes, financially it will be difficult. Yes, cuts will have to be made. Yes, it is emotionally draining. Yes, it leaves many of us scratching our heads, but as the initial shock wears off we start to find a way. A new way. We adapt to grow past the challenges. We learn new things we didn’t know before. We get creative and look for new ways of doing things.

Over the past few days, I have had more contact with my clients than I have in the last few weeks. I have heard concerns and seen their loyalty to their staff. I have heard them say they are here to support me too. While we may be forced to distance ourselves physically, I feel that the last few days have brought many closer than they were before. It has strengthened relationships business and personal. It breeds innovation and creativity to move past the challenges.