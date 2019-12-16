Pigeon carrier
Just when I thought I had seen everything connected to rescuing wildlife, five pigeons from another county arrived last week at Napa Wildlife Rescue.
It wasn’t that they were pigeons. We take in lots of injured pigeons at our clinic.
It wasn’t that there were five of them. We take several pigeons at once fairly often.
It wasn’t that they were from out of town. All of our Bay Area Wildlife organizations assist each other with care and rehab when needed.
The shocker to me was how they arrived. They came in a large black touring limo SUV.
I knew the five pigeons were coming during my shift. I just assumed it was the usual way. By private car, in a crate. But I was wrong.
It all happened quickly. I was carrying a bin of dirty towels and sheets to our laundry trailer when I saw a limo edging slowly up the dirt path into our wildlife campus. Assuming we had a lost limo driver with a group of tourists, I set my laundry basket down and walked up to the limo.
To my surprise, the only person in the vehicle was the driver. He jumped out of the SUV, greeted me and opened up the back door. Then he proceeded to take out three large bird carriers.
“Are these the out-of-county pigeons?” I thought to myself as I watched in awe.
At that moment, Linnaea, our Wildlife Administrator, came out of the Songbird Clinic. She thanked the driver for bringing the pigeons and he handed her a loaf of organic olive focaccia. Then he got back in the limo and left.
As I helped Linnaea carry the pigeons into the Songbird Clinic, I quizzed her on why they arrived in such luxury.
She shook her head and laughed. “This is the second time this fellow has driven injured birds to us. He works for a limo service and he volunteers his time and limo to chauffeur injured birds to wildlife facilities in the Bay Area. And he brings bread. Do you want the focaccia?”
“Sure,” I replied, as I assisted Linnaea in placing one of the injured pigeons onto the exam table. “I’ll warm it up and we can have it with our soup tonight.”
Violet Hover
Yountville
