Pin the tail on the donkey

If it weren't for Paul Moser I would never have the nerve to mention testicles (“Election results are already in: America lost,” Oct. 13). I decided long ago that Donald Trump had none.

I have already voted; being a loyal Democrat, I cast my ballot for Joe Biden; I would rather have voted for David Attenborough. He (David) was my hero; he knew what we needed to do to save the world from total destruction, how to bring the forests back, how to protect the beautiful wildlife on earth and the fishes in the sea. We have everything we need right here in front of us if only we could take the dollar signs from our eyes. Why can't we plant more gardens with natural food — fresh; not frozen stiff for years and packed in heavy plastic that can't be opened?

You can see how people love the natural food; just look at the success of the farmers' markets everywhere. Do we need more cars that talk, more locks for our doors, more pills to make us happy? We could do it — but it takes brains and cooperation, plus hard work.