Recently, I attended the Lincoln Theater, where our esteemed director Michael Guttman conducted "Symphony at the Movies." The music was from "Crouching Tiger" and "Star Wars."
It was a fabulous show in every way. There was one disappointment though, and that was the turnout. I know Napa has so many shows, arts and things to do, but to miss an opportunity to see Symphony Napa Valley is simply a crime.
The guest soloist was Jing Zhao, the leading Chinese cellist of her generation, playing her 1738 Montagnana Cello. This young woman was more than amazing.
I'm writing this letter to hopefully awaken our community to the finest music to be found anywhere. I truly hope the next performance by the symphony will bring more community support. Who knows? If not, we may lose this wonderful jewel.
Cynthia Barthelemy
Napa