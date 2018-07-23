Having just read the Editorial Board commentary "The time for silence is over" (July 22), it saddened me. At this time, in our country, there is so much hatred, despair, animosity and hypocrisy, that little is being accomplished.
People seem to forget that Donald Trump was elected because he wasn't a politician. Much of Middle America and others were tired of the direction our country was taking. For decades, taxes were out of control especially for the middle class. Currently, taxes were lowered for many and small business were helped along with fewer regulations. Many larger companies are expanding.
Locally, we've lost many small companies who could not afford to stay in Napa and/or California. How many people are leaving California, moving the Idaho, Oregon, Washington, etc. due to the high cost of living?
World politics is another issue. Many countries have enormous problems and have little to criticize about America. The United Nations, in its history, has done little to resolve the horrific problems around the world. Yet the United States pays most of the bills, while other countries do nothing.
There are so many issues that could be addressed, but this is not the time. As far as immigration is concerned, it is a disgrace that for decades, Democrats, liberals, Republicans, and conservatives have failed to enforce current laws let alone make things safer for our citizens.
Yes, the time for silence is over. It is only hoped that people will place the blame where it should be: on all of the people who watch the decline of our major cities, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, etc.
Beverly N. Wendel
Napa