Planned Parenthood clients deserve harassment-free zone

Planned Parenthood needs protection period. That protection begins with the buffer zone.

Planned Parenthood has for decades been harassed yet provided valuable services for this community.

On a personal note, I was president of the board of the Napa Solano Health project for years. We disbanded the organization and placed the services of HIV prevention, education and outreach to the migrant community, POC, incarcerated local prisoners, students, and other at-risk populations into the hands of Planned Parenthood years ago. Case management of our clients went to the Care Network at the Queen of the Valley.

Even with political differences between the two organizations, they did their jobs well — educated and treated individuals at risk or with HIV or AIDS. Clients then at times were needlessly harassed by anti-abortion protesters and that was not even the service they were seeking. Clients deserve a harassment-free environment.

For two decades I helped, along with the deceased L Pierce Carson, operate the Napa Valley AIDS Walk and the Napa Valley Academy Awards and the beneficiary was the Care Network and the Local Planned Parenthood chapter. Pierce would not have put his reputation on the line if these organizations were not doing good work for the betterment of our town.