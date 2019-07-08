Recently, I had the pleasure of attending the "Friends of the Queen of the Valley" educational forum.
Those attending were able to enjoy a special wine and hors d'oeuvres reception in the Le Puy Conference Center at the Queen of the Valley, followed by a practical and informative discussion with attorney Anthony Celaya and Megan Evila of Celaya Law Firm and Queen of the Valley Foundation Director Damon Tinnon.
The presenters discussed the strategies you need to protect your family's estate from family dynamics, tax laws and your own assets valuations.
I found that many questions of mine were similar to other attendees’ questions. There were individual family situations discussed that affect all of us. This hour was filled with many good questions and answers with no commitments.
The next "Friends of the Queen" educational forum will be Thursday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. in the Le Puy Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Street, Napa.
Please call (707) 257-4144 for reservations.
Betty Grant
Napa