Playing politics with our kids

As the parent of a River Middle School student, I am tired of the smoke and mirrors tactics chronically thrown at our community, but there is one common thread of truth woven into this narrative of empty promises. Financial incompetency.
NVUSD has been hemorrhaging money regardless of the approved bonds, teacher layoffs, school closures and charter dissolution. Once again, we are being asked to sacrifice our children with more closures for district self-preservation. This solution has failed us in the past and it will again.
The district heads are casting aside 600 students from their neighborhood Harvest Middle School with the promise that 200 will find success in a wall-to-wall DLI program. And while we all admire the leaders that emerge from such a program, it is no secret that the district is losing DLI students around the time of middle school to high school, so it makes little sense to send 200 kids over to a 630-student capacity campus until the issues of DLI attrition are identified and resolved.
Let us not forget the assurances that were made to the River Middle School SEL program. Dr. Mucetti sang the praises of our program with the promise of protection and continued support, yet here we are, on the chopping block. What assurance do we have that the promises for the DLI program won’t meet the same fate? The district and the board have thoroughly lost our trust.
And what of the 600 non-DLI students currently attending Harvest? Many of these students live in the neighborhood where they attend school. Many of them are economically impoverished and need to be able to watch over their siblings, help with the family business and assist in their homes. Where have we left these families?
Our family chose River because of its track record of success. This program that our daughter has thrived under has promoted socio-emotional reflection and growth. It has promoted a student community of inclusion of all races, genders, and identities. River has promoted strong skills of empowerment, independence, creativity, collaboration and academics.
The measured academic success of River is self-evident. Ranked top 50% in math and top 30% in reading proficiency in California. This school produces intelligent, empathetic, and driven leaders. We are the only middle school in Napa that sees an enrollment waiting list year after year.
So why shut down a successful program? This decision is based on self-preservation. The first action the state will take if NVUSD goes into a receivership is to fire the superintendent from the district. Next, they will conduct a formal audit and take away the boards’ powers, reducing them to advisory only. Clearly, no one wants NVUSD to go into receivership. The state has a nasty habit of cleaning up district budgets by laying off educators, cutting teacher salaries and simply closing schools within the community. But wait, it seems that our own district heads have already taken care of that.
Our community is literally pleading to the Board of Trustees to listen to reason. The district heads have done an effective job in trying to pit the River and Harvest communities against each other. Divide and conquer, right? In reality, our community goals are very aligned. Sending these kids to River, Silverado and Redwood does them a disservice. Not to mention that $2 million in annual savings from these proposed closures accounts for 1.2% of the total budget. Is 1.2% worth thrusting our children into further chaos? It feels as if this decision was made for us, not with us. It feels manipulative.
How did the district blow through $269 million worth of bond money? How much will it cost for the unoccupied upkeep of Harvest Middle School? What will happen to the property and what is happening with the previously closed Yountville and Mt. George campuses? What will be the cost of busing these displaced students or the cost of traffic control for the remaining middle schools? What is the price tag of re-structuring Redwood and Silverado Middle Schools to successfully meet the influx of 1,000 students? None of these questions have been addressed by the task force or district heads.
These past 12 months have brought one devastation after another. We have endured an on-going pandemic, social unrest, economic strife, and environmental emergencies. Our children have paid the highest price. They are already dealing with the very real and lasting effects of depression, anger, and anxiety due to these unprecedented times. This is what PTSD looks like, my friends. Now is not the time to further the trauma. Now is the time for measured temperance and humanity. Our future leaders deserve at least this much.
Nicole Clancy
Napa