Playing politics with our kids

Our community is literally pleading to the Board of Trustees to listen to reason. The district heads have done an effective job in trying to pit the River and Harvest communities against each other. Divide and conquer, right? In reality, our community goals are very aligned. Sending these kids to River, Silverado and Redwood does them a disservice. Not to mention that $2 million in annual savings from these proposed closures accounts for 1.2% of the total budget. Is 1.2% worth thrusting our children into further chaos? It feels as if this decision was made for us, not with us. It feels manipulative.

How did the district blow through $269 million worth of bond money? How much will it cost for the unoccupied upkeep of Harvest Middle School? What will happen to the property and what is happening with the previously closed Yountville and Mt. George campuses? What will be the cost of busing these displaced students or the cost of traffic control for the remaining middle schools? What is the price tag of re-structuring Redwood and Silverado Middle Schools to successfully meet the influx of 1,000 students? None of these questions have been addressed by the task force or district heads.