“I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.”
This quote was not made by some run-of-the-mill egoist, but by the president of the United States, who has just returned from his failed Hanoi summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
Under any previous presidency, a U.S. negotiating team would at least work out the basic framework before a president was to meet with a head of state from a foreign country – but not Trump.
As he has previously stated, he is a genius in the art of negotiation.
His genius was put to the test at meetings with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and not North Korea’s Kim – all dictatorships, all meetings where Trump failed miserably.
Mr. Trump, until you realize your limits of personal diplomacy and start listening to the “brainless” members of your team, you will continue to be played for the fool you make yourself to be.
God help America.
Chuck Barber
Napa