Please cast your vote for Beth Painter for Napa City Council

I support Beth Painter to be elected to the Napa District #2 City Council seat.

I have known Beth for several years, both professionally and personally. I have found Beth to be honest, honorable, dependable and fair. Having served on the Napa Planning Commission and being a professional planner, she is well suited to serve on the Napa City Council.

She will be a strong leader for our community. Please cast your vote for Beth Painter.

Nancy Duckhorn

Napa

