We, as Spring Mountain District Association, sent the following letter to all of the Napa County Supervisors and Planning Commissioners, regarding the draft ordinance of water quality and tree protection:
The Spring Mountain District Association represents a group of 34 vineyard owners and wineries who are based in the mountains above St. Helena. We farm our steep hillsides without incident, and welcome visitors to our rugged and beautiful setting.
We feel that the Commission is moving forward with proposed amendments (to the Draft Water Quality & Tree Protection Ordinance) without relying on any kind of fact-based evidence.
We urge you to reconsider enacting any of these proposed amendments. Please don’t do this as a sop or urge to satisfy a vocal group of local people. There is no scientific rationale for any of the proposed changes.
Our livelihoods are at stake. We are already enormously restricted in how we can farm and how we can welcome visitors. Please don’t threaten the Napa Valley wine industry -- in our case the mountain vineyard farmers.
We welcome you to come walk through our vineyards and tasting rooms, so you can see how unique our settings are --- they need to be protected, not threatened by punitive, onerous and unnecessary new regulations.
Gretchen Brakesman
Executive Director, Spring Mountain District Association